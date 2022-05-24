Biden renews calls for Congress to ‘stand up’ to gun lobby after Texas school shooting

No sooner than President Joe Biden had returned home from Asia, he was speaking to the country Tuesday as mourner-in-chief after another mass shooting.

"As a nation we have to ask: When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God's name do we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?" Biden said, before listing a series of mass shootings at schools and elsewhere over the last decade.

"I am sick and tired, we have to act," Biden said. "Don't tell me we can't have an impact on this carnage."

The president said he recognized that enacting gun laws would not stop all gun violence, but he highlighted the reduction in mass shootings in the aftermath of the enactment of the assault weapons ban, which expired in 2004.

"It's time to turn this pain into action," the president said. "For every parent, for every citizen in this country, we have to make it clear to every elected official in this country: It's time to act. It's time for those who obstruct or delay or block the common sense gun laws, we need to let you know that we will not forget."