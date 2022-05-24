States, localities await federal help on cybersecurity

The House passed legislation last week to ensure that federal cybersecurity experts assist their state and local government counterparts in protecting networks from devastating attacks like those that have crippled cities in Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma and elsewhere.

The legislation would codify support and assistance that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency already offers to state and local governments. The agency provides security tools, helps states draft policies and procedures, conducts cybersecurity exercises and shares threat information through collaborative channels.

The bill had already passed the Senate, and President Joe Biden is expected to sign it.

“The states cannot do this on their own,” said Doug Robinson, executive director of the National Association of State Chief Information Officers, a group that represents top state tech officials. “They don’t have the capacity. … They are doing as much as they can within their own jurisdictions.”

Criminals using ransomware have in recent years attacked and disabled computer networks in major American cities, including Baltimore, Atlanta and Tulsa, as well as at several school systems overseen by states and local governments.