Biden to sign policing order on anniversary of George Floyd’s death

President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order Wednesday afternoon aimed at putting new limits on federal law enforcement, to mark the second anniversary of George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis Police officer.

The order would have the Justice Department and other federal law enforcement agencies create a database of officer misconduct, limit chokeholds and no-knock warrants as well as mandate body cameras for officers, according to a fact sheet released by the White House.

Those echo some provisions at the heart of months of bipartisan Senate talks over a House-passed policing bill, which officially ran out of steam in September when negotiators failed to reach a version that could overcome Republican opposition to pass the Senate.

Biden campaigned on addressing police misconduct on his way to the White House and promised executive action last year after those talks fell apart.

For the last two years, policing, race and justice have become some of the most contentious issues in American politics. Floyd’s death led to protests and unrest nationwide after a video showed Officer Derek Chauvin placing his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes despite Floyd saying he couldn’t breathe.