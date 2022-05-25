GOP talk of school ‘hardening’ panned as fig leaf by Democrats

Senate Republicans are floating the idea of more federal grant funding for school safety measures following the Tuesday shooting at a Texas elementary school in which a gunman killed 19 children and two adults.

Democrats are once again pushing for gun control measures following two mass shootings this month with double-digit death counts —the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting and the racially motivated murder of 10 Black shoppers and employees at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., on May 14.

But Democrats have been unable to garner enough Republican support to pass any sort of gun legislation following similar shootings, leaving the chances of getting 60 votes slim.

Republicans are instead focusing on increased security measures, or school “hardening,” following the shooting.

Similarly, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday during a Senate Commerce-Justice-Science Appropriations Subcommittee hearing that the agency is working to “harden” schools, including training local law enforcement on active shooter situations and creating public service announcements about school security.