Senators call decision not to prosecute FBI agents in Larry Nassar case ‘infuriating’

Two key senators said the decision by the Justice Department not to prosecute FBI agents who did not act on reports of abuse by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was "infuriating."

"FBI agents who knew of Larry Nassar’s abuse, did nothing, and then lied about it will face no legal consequences for their actions," Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Jerry Moran said in a news release. "Dozens of athletes would have been spared unimaginable abuse if these agents had just done their jobs."

Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, and Moran, a Republican from Kansas, spent years investigating the pattern of abusive behavior in Olympic and amateur sports. That was headlined by Nassar, who was a team doctor for both the national gymnastics program and Michigan State University.

The concerns with the FBI helped lead to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing featuring Team USA gymnasts.

The Justice Department announced late Thursday that, after a review, it would adhere to the prior decision not to bring charges against FBI agents identified in a DOJ inspector general review. That watchdog report included allegations that the agents lied to inspector general investigators.