Biden blasts Putin, praises McCain in Naval Academy graduation address

President Joe Biden used his address to the graduating midshipmen at the Naval Academy Friday to deliver another rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.

"Not only is he trying to take over Ukraine, he's literally trying to wipe out the culture and identity of the Ukrainian people, attacking schools, nurseries, hospitals, museums, with no other purpose than to eliminate a culture," Biden said. "A direct assault on the fundamental tenets of rule-based international order. That's what you're graduating into."

Biden said the class was entering active service at a pivotal time.

"To state the obvious, no generation of graduates gets to pick what world they're going to … graduate into, it's already been formed for you, but you must change it. No officer knows the range of challenges they'll face when they commission," the president said. "The class of 2022, you are graduating at an inflection point not only in American history, but in world history."

The president repeated his oft-stated view that the next decade will shape the course of the world for the entire century, and he once again highlighted the power of the United States not just militarily, but diplomatically. He noted the extent of the global support for Ukraine, from the increases in the military budget in Germany to contributions to international efforts from as far away as from Australia and Fiji.