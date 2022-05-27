Photos of the week ending May 27, 2022

The Senate largely had the Capitol to itself this week, which was a somber one because of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. But there were still some moments of levity, including some shoeless dumpster diving and the return of Tan Suit Season.

Water shoots in the air from one of the two large fountains designed by Frederick Law Olmsted on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Monday, May 23, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., walks through the temporary walkway though the restoration area of the Ohio Clock Corridor on his way to the Senate Democrats’ weekly lunch in the Capitol on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A Nichols Contracting, Inc. contractor climbs inside the new trash and recycling bins outside the Capitol Visitor Center during installation of the bins on Monday, May 23, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., conducts a rally outside the U.S. Capitol to demand the Senate take action on gun safety on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., appears at left. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks at a news conference after the Senate luncheons in the U.S. Capitol, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Culinary Workers Union Local 226 members gather at the union’s unity rally ahead of the Nevada primary in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The union is a major power behind Nevada Democrats' elections. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)