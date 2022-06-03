Capitol Police officer charged in 2020 Georgetown hit-and-run on motorcyclist

Capitol Police Officer Thomas Smith was indicted by a federal grand jury on seven charges stemming from a 2020 hit-and-run in Georgetown in which Smith allegedly crashed into a man on a motorcycle, knocking him into the air and injuring him before fleeing the scene and trying to cover it up.

Smith is charged with violating a man’s civil rights and for obstructing justice, the Department of Justice announced. The indictment of Smith, 44, was returned Thursday and unsealed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Smith is expected to be arraigned within the next week.

The officer allegedly crashed his police car into the victim and knowingly drove away from the scene without rendering aid, calling for medical assistance or taking any other reasonable steps to help the man he crashed into, the indictment alleges. Furthermore, Smith falsified Capitol Police records to cover up his misconduct, according to DOJ.

On June 20, 2020, Smith was working as a patrol officer for the department’s Special Operations Division and was assigned a Capitol Police sedan. Around 11:34 p.m., when he was supposed to be conducting a check on a lawmaker’s home in Georgetown, Smith pursued two motorcycles, one of which was driven by a man identified in the indictment as W.W.

Smith followed the vehicles closely, and at a high rate of speed southbound on Wisconsin Avenue between Reservoir Road and M Street Northwest. This is despite Capitol Police department protocol that prohibits car chases outside the Capitol grounds except in emergencies and upon supervisory approval. Smith, the indictment alleges, did not notify dispatch or ask for approval from a supervisor to pursue the motorcycles.