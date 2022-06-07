Biden’s packed agenda for Summit of the Americas

Jean-Pierre said Biden opted to extend invitations only to leaders of democracies, a move that left out Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua and prompted the Mexican president to stay away. López Obrador will visit Washington for bilateral engagements later this summer, however.

“It is important to acknowledge that there are a range of views on this question in our hemisphere, as there are in the United States,” Jean-Pierre said. “The president’s principal position is that we do not believe that dictators should be invited.”

Both Jean-Pierre and the senior administration official were asked in separate settings about whether there’s a double standard related to potential Biden travel this summer to Saudi Arabia, which is widely expected but not formally scheduled. Such a trip could include a meeting between the president and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who the U.S. has previously determined authorized the operation that led to the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi.

“We have at no time said, including in discussions of participation related to this summit, that we are severing all relations or refusing to engage with countries about whom we have significant concerns related to democratic governance. We engage with countries like that in all parts of the world, and we will engage with countries like that in our own hemisphere when we think it’s in our interest to do so,” the senior administration official said. “That’s a different question from whether and when we will invite those countries to participate in a regional gathering that we believe is intended to and is best served by celebrating the democratic principles that unite the vast majority of the hemisphere.”

Public and private sector leaders were already making major announcements connected to the summit as of Tuesday.