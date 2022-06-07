Peters leads lawmakers’ long-awaited response on cybersecurity

Cybersecurity experts have implored Congress for years to act as criminal hackers and sophisticated intelligence operatives attacked computer networks at schools, local governments, critical infrastructure and federal agencies.

Lawmakers and the federal government needed not only a far greater understanding of attacks and threats but also to help local governments and school districts beef up defenses.

Washington has in the past six months finally begun to respond, passing a handful of bills to address cybersecurity that are waiting to be signed into law. A few more are in the pipeline.

Michigan Democrat Gary Peters, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, who once described himself as “not a rock thrower,” has led efforts on the bills and collaborated with Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman to advance legislation that starts the process of defending against attacks.

“Cyberattacks are a persistent threat against both the government as well as the private sector, and we know that we have to build defenses against this threat,” Peters said in an interview. Building a defensive moat “is exactly how I look at it.”