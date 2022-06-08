She couldn’t even use the Senate gym. Now she has a room of her own

Barbara Mikulski spent a lot of time in Senate room 115 during her time in Congress, and now she’s not leaving.

A new wooden sign hangs by the door, bearing her name in golden letters. Not far away is another newly christened room, this one honoring the woman she eclipsed as the longest-serving female senator.

These two spaces — the Barbara Mikulski room and the Margaret Chase Smith room — are the first named for female senators at the Capitol.

“All of the podiums were built for guys who were six-foot-two, and I had to use my stool for 30 years,” Mikulski said Wednesday at a packed dedication ceremony. “When I came into this beautiful room to get a look, I thought, ‘My God, finally … I have a podium of my own.’”

Mikulski began her career in the House in 1977 and went on to serve three decades in the Senate, retiring in 2017. Standing under five feet, she was quick to correct those who underestimated her.