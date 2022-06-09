Hearings to focus on Jan. 6, but also what Congress can do about it

The Jan. 6 hearings that start Thursday night give the House committee a chance to not only reveal what it uncovered in months of investigation but also build support for laws Congress could pass to prevent another such attack on the election process.

While much of the focus for the House select committee to investigate last year's Capitol attack has remained on the documents and witnesses, and potential criminal charges for former President Donald Trump and others involved, the House also charged the committee with suggesting potential legislation.

Over the course of the month, the committee intends to present findings that Trump helped spur efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election and contributed to the attack on the Capitol that briefly disrupted the peaceful transfer of power to President Joe Biden.

But the committee has an opportunity to do more than inform. The two Republican members of the panel, Vice Chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, will provide a “litmus test” for members of their party and the public, said Dan Weiner, director of the elections and government program at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law.

Present the facts of the attack seriously, and defend the committee from attacks of partisanship, and the committee could increase the chances some legislation passes, Weiner said.