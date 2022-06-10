Biden calls for ocean shipping overhaul as part of inflation response

Faced with another eye-popping inflation report, President Joe Biden on Friday placed extra emphasis on the House passing a bipartisan bill aimed at reducing ocean shipping costs for goods entering U.S. ports.

During remarks on inflation from the Port of Los Angeles, Biden praised the work of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow California Democratic Rep. John Garamendi on addressing the issue. Garamendi was among the lawmakers attending Biden's remarks Friday. He also once again laid blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Today's inflation report confirmed what Americans already know: Putin's price hike is hitting America hard. Gas prices at the pump, energy and food prices account for half of the monthly price increases since May. Inflation outside of energy and food ... moderated, the last few months," Biden said. "We need it to come down much more quickly."

All told, inflation was 8.6 percent over the year ended in May, according to the consumer price index data published Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The president took aim at the status of competition among "foreign-owned" shipping companies.