Group testing ads to see if Democrats can go on offense on the economy

Democrats have been on defense on the economy this year, and the latest report showing inflation still at a 40-year high hasn’t helped. But a new $4.5 million ad campaign seeks to test whether Democrats can craft economic messages that put Republicans on defense.

The six-week ad campaign launched Monday by a group called Unrig Our Economy, which launched earlier this year, targets GOP Reps. Nicole Malliotakis of New York, David Valadao of California, Don Bacon of Nebraska and Ashley Hinson of Iowa. The ads argue that the lawmakers have done more to support corporations than working-class people.

“The point of this campaign is over several years, at least three years, to prove that we need to be going on offense on the economy. We need to be showing the difference between Republicans and Democrats on the economy, namely that I think the Republican Party is siding with corporations and the wealthy instead of working people,” Sarah Baron, the campaign director, said in an interview.

The effort aims to prove “that if Democrats lead with a progressive, populist economic message, we can actually build back credibility for our side on the economy, specifically,” Baron added.

The ads try to tie the Republican lawmakers to corporations and criticize them for not voting to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices.