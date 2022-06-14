Future of DACA program remains uncertain, a decade after it began

Bruna Sollod first applied for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program weeks after it began in 2012. After she was accepted, the Brazilian-born college student was able to avoid deportation, work legally and enjoy some stability as she began her adulthood.

Ten years later, Sollod still benefits from the protections that former President Barack Obama put in place. Except now, she’s lived in the U.S. for more than 20 years, is well into her career, and worries about being separated from her 3-month-old son if the program is rescinded.

“As a 20-something-year-old when I first got DACA, I thought for sure that by the time I got here, in this stage of life, by the time I had a family … that I would be a citizen,” said Sollod, who works as communications director at United We Dream, an advocacy group for immigrant youth.

A decade after the DACA program began, its fate is deeply uncertain following numerous court challenges and years of legislative inaction. That also means uncertainty for Sollod and other original so-called Dreamers, as well as a younger generation of immigrants who can't access the benefits at all.

Last July, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen in Texas blocked new applications to the program, leaving roughly 80,000 young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children ineligible for its protections.