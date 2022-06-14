Jan. 6 committee delays Wednesday hearing, citing need to compile video evidence

The House Jan. 6 select committee postponed its Wednesday hearing, which was scheduled to examine the way in which Donald Trump used the waning days of his presidency to install Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general to perpetuate his voter fraud claims when others in the Justice Department refused and threatened to resign.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., a member of the special panel, told MSNBC the committee’s video team needs more time to compile video exhibits.

“I think we’re just firming up. There’s no big deal,” Lofgren told the network.

Originally, there were supposed to be three hearings this week, but Lofgren said that proved to be too much work in not enough time. Putting together the video exhibits is an “exhausting exercise” for the staff of the committee, and having three hearings in one week is “too much,” she said.

“So we’re trying to give them a little room to do their technical work is mainly it,” Lofgren said.