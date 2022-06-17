White House unveils global steps to speed climate transition

The White House on Friday announced a series of actions intended to help hasten the global transition to renewable energy technologies, a move it said was made more urgent following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

During opening remarks of a virtual meeting of global leaders through the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, President Joe Biden said that his administration was proposing the initiatives to “maximize efficiency and reduce emissions across the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors.”

“We cannot afford to let the critical goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius slip out of our reach, and the science tells us that the window for action is rapidly narrowing,” said Biden. “Glasgow was just a kick-off for a decade of ambition, action and innovation.”

The international climate forum, launched by President Barack Obama in 2009, includes 17 economies representing roughly 80 percent of both global gross domestic product and greenhouse gas emissions.

The initiatives focused on four areas. In order to address methane emissions the U.S. and the European Union called on countries to capture as much methane through mitigation measures as possible and commit to ending routine flaring by no later than 2030. The initiative is part of the wider U.S.- and EU-led Global Methane Pledge launched last fall ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.