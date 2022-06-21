What to watch as Roger Goodell defends the NFL on Capitol Hill

Roger Goodell faces Congress this week, but lawmakers may not learn much from the embattled NFL commissioner as he defends the league and its handling of workplace misconduct.

“He’ll be very prepared, including well prepared when it comes to not answering questions,” said Geoffrey Rapp, a sports law professor at the University of Toledo.

Goodell voluntarily agreed to testify Wednesday morning before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is probing allegations of harassment at Washington’s football franchise and how the NFL dealt with the case. He’s expected to take tough questions from Democrats still seeking answers about an internal investigation that the league refuses to release.

“For seven months, the committee has been stonewalled by NDAs and other tools to evade accountability,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill. “Mr. Snyder and Mr. Goodell need to appear before the committee to address these issues and answer our questions.”

Daniel Snyder, the Washington Commanders owner, has sent multiple letters declining the committee’s invitation to appear for now, the Washington Post reported.