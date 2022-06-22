Free tampons could soon be in bathrooms across the Capitol

They may still call them “menstrual hygiene products,’ but lawmakers are starting to get comfortable with the idea of stocking free tampons and pads on Capitol Hill.

If House appropriators get their way, period supplies will soon be found far and wide across their workplace, available “at no cost to all those who use restroom facilities throughout the Capitol complex.”

The Architect of the Capitol would purchase the supplies in bulk and distribute them free of charge, according to a proposed directive included with the Legislative Branch spending bill for the upcoming fiscal year. The bill cleared an early hurdle Wednesday, when the House Appropriations Committee approved it along party lines.

“It’s time for the seat of our nation’s democracy to take the lead in providing this basic necessity,” said Rep. Grace Meng, who championed the provision.

While lawmakers who work in the Capitol complex can easily afford to buy hygiene products, the same may not be true for interns and staff. And talking openly about menstruation reverses centuries of tradition for lawmakers in Congress, who were exclusively men until the first woman arrived in 1917.