Supreme Court bolsters right to carry handgun in public

The Supreme Court extended the Second Amendment right to carry a handgun outside the home for the first time Thursday, in a 6-3 decision that struck down New York’s restrictions on concealed carry licenses.

The opinion, written by Justice Clarence Thomas, found that the “Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.”

States such as New York could not require an applicant display a “special need” to have a firearm in order to carry one outside the home, the court ruled, compared to licensing schemes in 43 states where the government issues licenses to carry based on objective criteria.

“We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need,” Thomas wrote. “That is not how the First Amendment works when it comes to unpopular speech or the free exercise of religion. It is not how the Sixth Amendment works when it comes to a defendant’s right to confront the witnesses against him.”

“And it is not how the Second Amendment works when it comes to public carry for self- defense,” Thomas wrote.