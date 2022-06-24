The House attached a pandemic-related amendment to a Senate-passed Supreme Court security emergency spending bill Friday, ensuring the legislation will not go to President Joe Biden's desk this week even as the high court handed down its expected opinion overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The Senate earlier this week stripped the contents of a spending bill that came over from the House last year and replaced it with the text of a $19.4 million package drafted by Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Mark Warner, D-Va. The Senate passed the amended bill by unanimous consent.

House leaders decided to include it in the rule for floor debate Friday on unrelated bills, including the school security and mental health legislation the Senate passed late Thursday, in the wake of recent deadly mass shootings in Texas and elsewhere. The rule was adopted on a 217-203 vote, with the underlying court security measure "deemed" to have passed the House without a separate vote.

But there was a twist: House leaders amended the text by tacking on unrelated provisions dealing with COVID-19 vaccines and insulin prices. That means the court security measure needs to go back to the Senate first before reaching Biden's desk, and the Senate recessed Thursday night for two weeks other than for pro forma sessions.

“This is a dangerous and appalling dereliction of the basic duties of Congress by House Democrats,” Hagerty spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. “They are rejecting a simple, noncontroversial, bipartisan, and much-needed funding bill for security of the nine justices of the Supreme Court and their families and the law enforcement officers who protect them.”