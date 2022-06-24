House Ethics refers Del. San Nicolas to prosecutors over alleged campaign improprieties

The House Ethics Committee is referring Guam Del. Michael F.Q. San Nicolas to federal prosecutors after finding he misused campaign funds, accepted improper contributions and was part of a conspiracy to hide the benefits of those contributions.

Additionally, the full panel approved its investigative subcommittee’s report that found San Nicolas, a Democrat, filed “false or incomplete” reports to the Federal Election Commission while also attempting to influence a witness during the committee’s probe.

San Nicolas’ decision to retire from the House is one reason the committee opted to send the case to the Justice Department.

“In light of the delegate’s impending retirement from the House and the potential for expiration of applicable statutes of limitations," the investigative subcommittee "recommended that the committee refer these allegations to the Department of Justice,” the panel said in a statement released Friday.

The full committee, composed of five Republicans and five Democrats, voted unanimously to send the matter to federal prosecutors.