Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade, ends right to abortion

A divided Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion Friday, in a landmark opinion that reverses the decision in Roe v. Wade that first established that right nearly 50 years ago.

The decision from justices on the conservative wing of the court upheld a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and signaled a change to decades of the Supreme Court’s approach to constitutional rights.

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote for the majority.

The opinion will reverberate through health care, politics and culture across the United States, with estimates that as many as 36 million women of reproductive age will live in up to 26 states that are certain or likely to effectively outlaw all abortions.

Three justices on the court’s liberal wing, in a dissent, warned that the decision would allow states to ban abortion from the moment of fertilization, and mean “other constitutional rights are at risk,” including same-sex marriage and contraception.