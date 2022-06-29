Supreme Court rules Oklahoma can prosecute more tribal crimes

The Supreme Court expanded Oklahoma’s authority to prosecute crimes against Native Americans in much of the state Wednesday, potentially reducing the need for Congress to spend millions of dollars more in the state for the Justice Department and federal courts.

The 5-4 decision in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta means the state, along with the federal government and tribes, can prosecute crimes committed by non-Native Americans against Native Americans.

That will limit the effect of a 2020 opinion in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which found that Congress never dissolved the Muscogee Nation’s reservation that stretches over much of the state, including the city of Tulsa.

The McGirt decision appeared in multiple places in the Biden administration’s fiscal 2023 budget requests, attached to more than $100 million in additional spending, since it meant the federal government and tribes needed to handle all the criminal cases on that reservation area.

At a House Appropriations Committee markup Tuesday, Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., cited the McGirt ruling as part of the reason for a nearly 6 percent increase in funding for the Drug Enforcement Administration next fiscal year. Cartwright said the agency has “expanded responsibilities” on reservations as a result.