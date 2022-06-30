Public health experts warn monkeypox response is too little, too late

Lawmakers and administration officials have spent much of the past few years talking about "the next pandemic" and what the country will do when it comes. But now that monkeypox is spreading exponentially throughout the United States, public health officials agree on one thing — the government didn't move fast enough.

Since the first case this year was detected on May 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded more than 350 cases of monkeypox across the U.S. as of Wednesday. Though the disease is less deadly than COVID-19 and is not considered a pandemic, physicians and government officials say they are concerned about the disease's community spread.

The U.S. has vaccines stockpiled to treat orthopoxviruses like monkeypox, but supply is limited. Currently, the U.S. has just 56,000 doses of the preferred vaccine, Jynneos. It also took more than a month from the first detected case for the CDC to expand its testing capabilities for monkeypox to commercial laboratories.

"Even though we had ample warning for this, we've had a very delayed and I would say overall inadequate response," said Jay Varma, an epidemiologist and former COVID-19 adviser for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"History may not repeat itself, but it certainly rhymes. And that's what we're seeing with monkeypox," Varma said, comparing the early days of the monkeypox outbreak to March 2020, the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.