Trump, the MAGA Jan. 6 battlefield and open questions on what’s next

ANALYSIS — Donald Trump, like a military commander, yells, “Charge!” with his head poking out a window of his heavily armed U.S. Secret Service SUV, arm extended and pointing toward the Capitol.

His followers, hopped up on his election lies, chant in unison on Jan. 6, 2021 as they rumble, under his command, to stop Congress’ counting of the Electoral College vote. Imagine the scene. Consider how close it came to becoming reality.

Something akin to that, according to former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, is what the 45th president of the United States had in mind that day.

Trump was told by his West Wing aides that morning that many of his supporters had come to the capital city, at his direction, armed. He sent them to the Capitol anyway.

During his chaotic presidency, Trump once referred to America’s top military commanders as “my generals.” But on Jan. 6, Hutchinson described a man who was ready to lead what might be called “MAGA’s charge” up that hill to, in his words at a rally earlier that day, “fight like hell.”