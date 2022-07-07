Biden medal picks push partisan issues, and bipartisanship

For Megan Rapinoe and Simone Biles, receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday was not just about collecting another piece of hardware.

The decorated athletes have stood atop podiums around the world, but this time they weren’t recognized for what they did on the pitch and in the gym. Instead, they were recognized for off-field achievements.

President Joe Biden praised Biles, a 25-year-old gymnast, in the packed East Room of the White House as she became the youngest person to receive the highest civilian honor.

Biles, under immense pressure during last summer’s Olympic games, withdrew from some events after experiencing “the twisties” and chose to focus on her mental health — one of the causes for which she’s advocated. She also testified in front of Congress about the FBI’s mishandling of allegations that former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sexually abusing his patients.

“When she stands on the podium, we see what she is — absolute courage — who turned personal pain into a greater purpose,” Biden said. “Today she adds to her medal count of 32 — how are you even going to find room?”