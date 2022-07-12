Senate GOP pitches options for stalled competition bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday offered some alternatives for moving a package of domestic semiconductor manufacturing incentives outside of a conference committee that's halted work on melding rival bills due to GOP objections over Democrats' partisan budget reconciliation negotiations.

“The conference is stuck,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters. “And so it seems to me there are a couple of ways out of this, potentially."

The alternatives the Kentucky Republican floated include having the House pass the Senate version of the competition bill without amendments, which would send the measure directly to President Joe Biden’s desk. Another option is pulling out the $52 billion in funding for semiconductor manufacturing subsidies and moving that separately.

Democrats, however, are not ready to give up on the conference process for the broader bipartisan competition bill or negotiations on the slimmed-down version of a reconciliation package that Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., are negotiating.

“I'm working on getting a bipartisan bill … and a bipartisan effort in the conference,” said Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore.