No easy options as pressure to pass chips funding bill grows

Bipartisan interest in moving a popular package of semiconductor manufacturing incentives outside of a stalled conference committee is growing, with the August recess viewed as a hard deadline.

The urgency surrounds the $50 billion-plus grants package for companies that invest domestically, which lawmakers and top administration officials say can't wait for negotiations on other more controversial provisions to be settled.

“I think we ought to take [the subsidies] and whatever else people can agree on and get it to the floor within the next 10 days,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said, citing a fear manufacturers will abandon plans to invest in U.S. semiconductor facilities and instead build in countries that have offered financial assistance.

Warner said he hopes lawmakers can also agree to include funding for “next-generation” 5G along with semiconductor tax credits that would further subsidize chipmakers’ costs, even though the credits weren’t in the base Senate or House bills.

“The economics of these chips without [tax credits] is not going to get us the same level of investment we need,” he said.