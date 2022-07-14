Manchin upends effort for a downsized `Build Back Better’

West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin III is yet again upending his party’s priority economic package, jettisoning climate measures and tax increases he previously favored and leaving only provisions focused on lowering health care costs.

Manchin communicated the decision to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Thursday, according to two Democratic sources familiar with the situation.

It comes after Manchin on Wednesday expressed heightened anxiety about inflation, after the June consumer price index data released that morning showed inflation climbed 9.1 percent over previous year.

Manchin told reporters he wanted to do more “scrubbing” of the reconciliation measure to ensure it would not exacerbate the situation.

On Thursday, after months of negotiations with Schumer, Manchin and his staff told the majority leader and his staff that he would not support two of the three pillars he’d previously identified for a narrow bill: climate spending and tax credits, and tax increases on wealthy individuals on corporations, according to a Democrat briefed on the conversations.

Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon did not dispute the news, which was first reported by The Washington Post.