Manchin upends effort for a downsized `Build Back Better’
West Virginia Democrat says he won't support climate spending, tax increases
West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin III is yet again upending his party’s priority economic package, jettisoning climate measures and tax increases he previously favored and leaving only provisions focused on lowering health care costs.
Manchin communicated the decision to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Thursday, according to two Democratic sources familiar with the situation.
It comes after Manchin on Wednesday expressed heightened anxiety about inflation, after the June consumer price index data released that morning showed inflation climbed 9.1 percent over previous year.
Manchin told reporters he wanted to do more “scrubbing” of the reconciliation measure to ensure it would not exacerbate the situation.
On Thursday, after months of negotiations with Schumer, Manchin and his staff told the majority leader and his staff that he would not support two of the three pillars he’d previously identified for a narrow bill: climate spending and tax credits, and tax increases on wealthy individuals on corporations, according to a Democrat briefed on the conversations.
Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon did not dispute the news, which was first reported by The Washington Post.
“Political headlines are of no value to the millions of Americans struggling to afford groceries and gas as inflation soars to 9.1%. Senator Manchin believes it’s time for leaders to put political agendas aside, reevaluate and adjust to the economic realities the country faces to avoid taking steps that add fuel to the inflation fire,” Runyon said.
But Manchin is not abandoning the effort altogether, having already agreed to provisions that would allow Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies to lower prescription drug prices on a finite list of drugs and to cap out of pocket expenses for consumers at $2,000.
“We know what we can pass is basically the drug pricing on Medicare. We know that one,” Manchin told reporters Wednesday. “Is there any more we can do? I don't know.”
Manchin and his staff told Schumer and the majority leader’s staff “unequivocally” that he is “willing to support a reconciliation bill in August that includes only the provision to lower prescription drugs prices and a two-year extension of subsidies” for health insurance.
While that seems to preclude literally everything else Democrats had planned, Manchin was “explicit” that he would not support a bill in August that includes energy and climate provisions or tax increases, the Democrat briefed on the conversation said.
The two-year extension of the health insurance subsidies is a reference to a temporary expansion of the 2010 health law’s premium tax credits that Democrats first broadened in their 2021 coronavirus relief law.
Those credits are set to expire at the end of the year, but many states are set to announce premium increases in mid-August so Democrats want to act before then.
Manchin had publicly left the door open to extending the expanded health insurance subsidies, including as recently as Wednesday. But the assumption was he and Schumer were discussing a permanent expansion – although perhaps more narrow than the version included in the coronavirus relief law – given one of his chief complaints about the $2.2 trillion House-passed reconciliation bill was that it relied too much on temporary policies that masked the true cost of the bill.
Manchin had said repeatedly last year – up until he announced his outright opposition to the House bill in December – he would only support policies that spanned the full 10-year budget window.
The bombshell decision Thursday marked the second time that the pivotal swing Democrat derailed his party's plans for a "Build Back Better" package that once made up the heart of President Joe Biden's economic agenda. Manchin called off the broader talks last December, saying he could not support the sweeping package of child care, health care, climate change, housing and other initiatives that Democrats were seeking at a time of rising inflation.