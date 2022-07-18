Immigration agency backlog weighs on congressional offices

Immigration lawyer Diana Baurele spent weeks getting bounced around the bureaucracy of a U.S. immigration agency as she tried to renew work authorization documents for a home health care worker.

The agency had sought to automatically speed up processing for those types of renewals in December. But customer service sent her to one service center, which told her to send a written letter to another service center.

Fed up, and with her client about to lose the ability to work because of the agency’s processing delays, Bauerle did what thousands of people in a similar situation have increasingly done: She asked a member of Congress to help.

Member offices have fielded a growing pile of requests for help to speed their cases through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the backlogged agency that handles requests for visas and other benefits.

Some lawmakers say those immigration-related inquiries now constitute the bulk of their overall constituent casework. And the House has proposed spending hundreds of millions of dollars to address delays at USCIS, which have harmed immigrant workers as well as employers that depend on them during the ongoing labor shortage.