Buchanan pulls in big Q2 haul as Ways and Means race heats up

Rep. Vern Buchanan led second-quarter fundraising among GOP hopefuls for the party’s top spot on the powerful Ways and Means Committee, raking in more than $860,000 in contributions.

The Florida Republican drew donations from major tax firms, companies across the health care and medical industries, mega billionaire Bill Gates and more during the three-month span from April through June, according to his latest Federal Election Commission filing.

Missouri Rep. Jason Smith, who’s also seeking the Ways and Means spot, brought in more than $430,000, and another contender, Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska, raised almost $330,000. Buchanan’s second-quarter haul means he’s raised more than $3.5 million during the campaign cycle, as of the end of June, compared to Jason Smith’s $2.1 million and Adrian Smith’s $1.2 million.

The contributions to the lawmakers' campaign committees don't include other fundraising vehicles for the three members, such as their leadership PACs.

The trio are aiming to succeed Ways and Means ranking member Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, when he retires at the end of this Congress. If Republicans win the House, it would make one of the three the committee’s chair.