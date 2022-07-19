Test vote on ‘chips-plus’ bill teed up in Senate

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer pledged to move ahead with a procedural vote Tuesday afternoon on legislation that would, at minimum, fund semiconductor manufacturing grants and tax incentives through 2026.

But senators were still negotiating over the size and scope of the “plus” part of what’s become known as the “chips-plus” package, with Schumer putting the onus on Republicans to rally enough support on their side for a separate title dealing with authorizations for science agencies.

The current plan, as Schumer outlined it, is to hold a test vote on a motion to bring up the shell legislative vehicle for the as-yet-unfinished bill. Since the vehicle will be a “message” that’s already passed one or both chambers, it only takes a simple majority to open the measure up for debate. That outcome isn’t in doubt, senators on both sides of the aisle said.

What is still in question, however, is whether more than 60 senators vote for the motion, which would signify there’s broader support for add-ons that could break a filibuster later during a cloture vote.

“The first vote … will be the test vote whether to include science in the bill,” Schumer told reporters. “If we get ample votes that we can be confident that the cloture vote, which will occur after that in a day or two, will succeed with science in it, I will put that as the amendment.”