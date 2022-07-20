17 arrested as Senate dining workers protest at the Capitol

The mercury was well above 90 degrees and the asphalt was even hotter outside the Capitol, where Quentin Blackman and Anthony Thomas sat in the beating sun waiting to be arrested.

Both received layoff notices last week for the second time from Senate dining contractor Restaurant Associates, and once again got a reprieve. They won’t lose their jobs after all, but they still came out Wednesday to voice their demands. They want a union contract with better pay and benefits — and they want senators to pay attention.

Soon they found themselves being led away by Capitol Police, along with other dining workers and members of their union, UNITE HERE Local 23. All were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding, which is a misdemeanor.

Among the 17 people arrested was Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich. He was the only member of Congress to be detained, though Democratic lawmakers from both chambers stopped by to make an appearance, including Missouri Rep. Cori Bush and Sens. Ben Ray Luján and Bernie Sanders.

Capitol Police arrest Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., after he joined UNITE HERE Local 23 and 25 members in blocking Constitution Avenue on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

As he marched toward the intersection of First Street and Constitution Avenue Northeast, where he was arrested, Blackman said he feels like a pawn in a cycle of escalation between his employer and the Architect of the Capitol, which manages the dining contract.