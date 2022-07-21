Supreme Court will decide case over immigration priorities

The Supreme Court will decide next term if the Biden administration followed the law when the Department of Homeland Security instructed immigration agents to focus on immigrants with more serious criminal convictions.

In a Thursday order, the high court scheduled the case for oral argument in early December, which adds a major immigration case to a docket that already has big cases on election law and affirmative action.

The 5-4 order also leaves in place lower court rulings that block U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from implementing the policy in the meantime. The Justice Department, in a request to reverse those decisions, had argued those rulings will lead to “disparate prioritization across the country and a lack of consistency in enforcement actions.”

Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson would have lifted those lower court rulings. The order marks Jackson’s first recorded vote since she was sworn in.

The case centers on the administration’s September guidance narrowing immigration enforcement priorities, one of the administration’s efforts to reverse the Trump administration’s immigration policies.