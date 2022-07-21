Top K Street spenders dug deeper in 2022

The nation’s 10 biggest spenders on K Street opened their wallets wider during the first half of the year, as the midterm election campaigns cast a shadow on Congress’ agenda and lobbyists prepare for a possible divided government.

The biggest players in federal lobbying — including Facebook’s parent company Meta, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the drug industry’s main group — reported shelling out $143.2 million, an increase from the $126.2 million in the first six months of last year, according to recently filed disclosures.

Debate over Democrats’ sweeping, but stalled, reconciliation bill fueled the work, along with government spending measures and bipartisan deals on legislation aimed at spurring innovation, lobbyists said. Even as they juggle current legislative wrangling, many on K Street already are turning their attention to what may come after the fall elections, preparing for divided government with Republicans favored to win control of the House.

“We have a two-track strategy for the rest of this year,” said Monument Advocacy CEO Stewart Verdery whose clients include Amazon, one of the nation’s biggest spenders on lobbying. His firm said its lobbying work was up 35 percent when compared with the same period last year.

Appropriations bills and other legislation will remain a focus, he said. “Then, at the same time, the Republicans on our team, and other teams, are really trying to get geared up for next year.”