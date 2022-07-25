Democrats blast Commerce for overseeing heavy increase in gun exports

Democrats in the House and Senate are rebuking the Biden administration over a decision to leave in place a Trump-era regulatory change that detractors argue caused gun exports to soar, including to countries with poor human rights track records.

As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden said he would reverse a decision by the Trump administration to move export oversight of firearms from the State Department to the Commerce Department. But 18 months into his administration, that has yet to happen — even as gun sales, including those of semiautomatic weapons, have ramped up steeply.

“There are fewer registration requirements, less oversight, more exemptions, and significantly curtailed congressional review,” said Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, at a House Foreign Affairs hearing last week. “It was essentially a giveaway to gun manufacturers a few years ago, and it seems to have worked.”

Deepening the frustration felt by Capitol Hill Democrats and independent arms control advocates is that switching firearms export oversight back to the State Department is one concrete action fully within Biden’s presidential authorities. They also argue it could have a tangible impact on international gun violence rates even as prospects for a gun control bill at home remain dim.

In March 2020, the Trump administration shifted commercial firearms, which include categories like sniper rifles and semi-automatic assault rifles, from the State Department United States Munitions List to the Commerce Department’s Control List. That switch, which was supported by the gun industry, has meant less stringent conditions on things like the number of end-users allowed for each export license, fewer checks on how the weapons are actually used once they are shipped, and no more congressional ability to block particularly problematic sales.