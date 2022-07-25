This week: House begins busy sprint to August recess, Senate tees up ‘chips-plus’ bill

House leaders are cramming this week to finish a laundry list of legislative priorities before a five-week getaway from Washington.

Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., warned, though, that members may return early, likely in the last two weeks of August, if the Senate passes a reconciliation bill, sending it to the House for a vote.

Before Friday, lawmakers want to vote on a wildfire and drought package, additional fiscal 2023 spending bills, a semiconductor incentives and science research and development package known as “chips-plus” and possibly a renewed assault weapons ban.

Oh, and a “Tiger King” bill — because why not? — that would generally prohibit private individuals from owning big cats, like lions and tigers.

The House Rules Committee teed up the wildfire and drought package, based on dozens of bills, under a structured rule that would allow consideration of three amendments. Another Rules Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, meaning additional measures could head to the floor in the coming days.