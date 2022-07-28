Angry callers are threatening Congress. These interns are on the front lines

People with vile things to say about Adam Kinzinger tend to call his office at night, when it’s virtually guaranteed no one will answer.

“I think they want to leave a [voicemail] because they know what they’re saying is inappropriate. If you don’t actually have to speak to a person, then maybe it’s easier,” said Theresa Reed, who serves as Kinzinger’s communications director.

Earlier this month, the Republican congressman from Illinois shared a video on social media. Created by his interns, it compiles some of those swear-laden messages, like “I hope you get terminal cancer, you motherf---ing pig.”

Callers threaten his family, including his 6-month-old baby. “Gonna get your wife. Gonna get your kids,” one says.

And that is just a taste. “We could have made that video 30 minutes long. We just had to cut it to three,” said Luke Sandlin, a legislative correspondent who handles constituent outreach.