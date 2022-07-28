Senate Democrats make their move on fiscal 2023 appropriations

Senate Democrats unveiled their 12 appropriations bills for the upcoming fiscal year Thursday, setting the stage for a clash with Republicans over defense spending, abortion policy, border security, climate change and more.

The bills, which were drafted without a bipartisan agreement on funding levels, amount to a wish list of $1.67 trillion in discretionary spending for fiscal 2023, which begins Oct. 1. The evenly divided Senate Appropriations Committee has not planned any markups for the bills this election year because of the partisan impasse over spending levels.

Senate Democrats also disagreed with their House counterparts on how to divvy up funding between defense and nondefense programs.

Senators have proposed about $850.4 billion for defense, an 8.7 percent increase over the current fiscal year’s level. That amount is nearly double the 4.5 percent increase proposed by House Democrats. Republicans, meanwhile, are insisting on an even larger increase to keep pace with inflation and help Ukraine repel the Russian invasion.

For nondefense programs, senators have proposed about $815.6 billion, a roughly 12 percent increase. House Democrats proposed $829.1 billion, a 13.5 percent increase over this year’s level. Those figures include several adjustments and exemptions allowed under various budget laws, as well as scraping up additional discretionary funds by capping spending on mandatory programs, mostly the Children’s Health Insurance Program.