Bill to declaw ‘big cat’ breeders heading to the Senate

The Senate is expected to take up and approve a House-passed bill that would restrict the breeding or possession of “big cats,” including tigers, lions, jaguars and cougars, and limit ownership of the animals to zoos, wildlife sanctuaries, veterinarians and universities.

The bill, the Big Cat Public Safety Act, was approved by the House 278-134 on July 27 and its sponsors say they are “optimistic” it will be passed by the Senate, possibly after the August recess.

Congressional efforts to control ownership of big cats go back nearly two decades, when a bill labeled the Captive Wildlife Safety Act was introduced in 2003 after a tiger nearly killed an animal trainer during a Siegfried and Roy performance in Las Vegas, and one day later, a 425-pound tiger bit its owner in a New York City apartment.

That bill never saw action, but the House approved a similar measure in 2020 after national attention was focused on the issue by the Netflix series “Tiger King,” which told the story of the former Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma and its owner Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic. He is now serving a 21-year prison sentence for wildlife crimes and a murder-for-hire scheme.

The 2020 bill did not see action in the Senate before the end of the 116th Congress, and a new bill was introduced in this Congress by Reps. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.