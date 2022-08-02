Democrats confident about budget vote as GOP plans amendments

Senate Democrats are confident they’ll be able to pass their health care, climate and tax package early this month, as Republicans plot amendments they’ll offer in an attempt to undermine the bill and boost their election-year messaging.

The Senate parliamentarian is still vetting the package, which on net would reduce deficits by roughly $300 billion, to ensure all the provisions Democrats proposed comply with the budget reconciliation rules. Still, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer insists the chamber is “on track” to take up the bill later this week.

Lead negotiators Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., separately said Tuesday they are in touch with Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, who has yet to say whether she supports the bill.

“I'm very hopeful we're all going to stay united and pass this bill,” Schumer said.

Manchin told reporters after he spoke with Sinema Tuesday afternoon they “had a nice talk.”