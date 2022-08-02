Justice Department sues Idaho over abortion ban

The Justice Department is suing Idaho over the state’s abortion ban, saying it violates a federal law requiring hospitals to provide stabilizing treatment to patients when necessary, including abortion.

Idaho's six-week abortion ban, which takes effect Aug. 25, allows for abortions to prevent the death or "substantial and irreversible impairment" of the mother, and when the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.

Under the state’s law, physicians who perform abortions could face criminal penalties including jail time unless they can show the procedure was necessary to save the life of the mother. It doesn't allow physicians to avoid liability in cases where the abortion was necessary to protect the health of the mother and death was not imminent.

Those narrow exemptions prevent physicians from following the “Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act,” which requires anyone coming to an emergency department be stabilized and treated, the DOJ said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday with the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho Southern Division.

“Every hospital that receives Medicare funds must provide necessary, stabilizing treatment to a patient who arrives in an emergency room suffering from a medical condition that could place their life or health in serious jeopardy,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a news conference. “In some circumstances, the medical treatment necessary to stabilize the patient’s condition is abortion."