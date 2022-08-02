NSF director: Funding boost can steer research money to more states

When President Joe Biden signs legislation this week boosting U.S. science and technology funding, it would pave the way for the National Science Foundation to expand research grants to states and educational institutions that have traditionally not benefited from such programs.

Legislation passed the House last week with a bipartisan vote after winning similar backing in the Senate a day earlier, and Biden has said he would sign it.

The legislation would set aside 20 percent of NSF’s authorized funds for 25 states and three territories that typically lack the population and financial resources to compete with bigger states for research dollars.

The new funding and measures would help NSF provide research grants in a variety of high-tech areas to educational institutions in states like Mississippi and Wyoming, Director Sethuraman Panchanathan said in an interview Friday.

“These are states that have good leadership, good institutions emerging, and they are ready to play,” Panchanathan said. “They are playing already, but it's just that they need more successes, more wind beneath their wings.”