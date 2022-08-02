Senate reconciliation keeps farms, forests in climate formula

The Senate's revived reconciliation deal would keep agricultural conservation, forestry and renewable fuels in the Democrats’ formula for fighting climate change.

The overall budget package, which is billed as an inflation fighter, booster of energy production and a down payment to fund climate-smart policies, could face a test as soon as Wednesday with a vote on a motion to proceed. If the motion is agreed to, a series of votes on amendments would follow Thursday.

The measure proposes funding of more than $20 billion for agriculture provisions. The legislation unveiled last week includes familiar elements of the 2021 budget reconciliation proposal.

For example, key voluntary conservation programs operated by the Agriculture Department would receive additional money for projects and practices to improve soil carbon, reduce nitrogen losses or sequester greenhouse gas emissions.

The Environmental Quality Incentives Program, which works with farmers and ranchers on projects to improve water and soil quality, would receive an authorization of $8.45 billion. The legislation would provide a total of $3.25 billion through fiscal 2026 for the Conservation Stewardship Program that focuses conservation practices on lands kept active in agricultural production.