Say it ain’t so, Joe Manchin

In the fall of 1920, a grand jury indicted eight Chicago White Sox players for their role in throwing the 1919 World Series, among them the baseball legend “Shoeless” Joe Jackson. In the aftermath, a disappointed reporter for the Chicago Daily News, Charley Owens, wrote a bittersweet tribute to Jackson headlined “Say it ain’t so, Joe.” The rest, as they say, is history.

The Joe Jackson story was a tale of disillusionment and denial as Jackson spent the rest of his life denying his role in the fixing scandal. But the damage was done, and he is remembered today not for what was a remarkable sports career but for what was at the time the biggest scandal in baseball.

Joe Manchin isn’t Joe Jackson. I’ve always seen him as a man of his word, a moderating force in his party and in an increasingly divided Congress. But his unexpected decision to totally reverse course and enthusiastically support Chuck Schumer’s Orwellian "Inflation Reduction Act," sadly, does bring back to mind that old headline, “Say it ain’t so, Joe.”

Hard as it is to understand, Manchin does seem to have had an unexpected change of heart when it comes to Democrats’ penchant for massive spending proposals that he once rejected as inflationary. Watching the West Virginia senator on the Sunday news shows trying to rationalize his support for the new legislation, which for all practical purposes is nothing but "Build Back Better" lite, made for a head-scratching morning of political theater.

Manchin tried to paint the bill as a nonpartisan attempt to reduce inflation through “investments,” not tax increases, with a focus on increasing domestic energy production. But before the ink was dry, Penn Wharton released its Budget Model analysis, which concluded “the impact on inflation is statistically indistinguishable from zero.”