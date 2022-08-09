ACLU urges end to some local immigration enforcement deals

The American Civil Liberties Union urged federal immigration authorities on Tuesday to end dozens of cooperation agreements with local law enforcement agencies that the group identified as having the worst records of civil rights violations, bad jails or prisons and other factors.

In a letter first obtained by CQ Roll Call, Kary Moss, the ACLU’s acting national political director, called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to terminate so-called 287(g) agreements with 54 local law enforcement agencies, or about a third of all agreements.

These 287(g) agreements allow local police officers to conduct certain federal immigration enforcement actions. That includes making immigration arrests themselves, as well as holding people in custody past their release dates so that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials can pick them up.

But the ACLU and other critics of the controversial program say the agreements encourage racial profiling and engender distrust of police within immigrant communities. The letter refers to recent ACLU findings of misconduct at those 54 law enforcement offices, including jails with a record of people dying in custody and instances in which sheriffs have posted anti-immigrant comments on social media referencing “illegals” and “criminal aliens.”

And they say these issues could be further compounded by recent court rulings that for now have struck down Mayorkas’ immigration enforcement guidance, which means a broader population of immigrants could be put on ICE’s radar.