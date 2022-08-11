Citing lower risk, CDC changes COVID-19 exposure guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased COVID-19 exposure and quarantine guidelines Thursday, saying that between population-level immunity and available treatments, the risk of contracting severe COVID-19 is now extremely low in the United States.

The new approach is meant to reduce strain on hospitals while also reducing barriers to everyday activity, and comes as data indicates Americans are fed up with mitigation practices, but as COVID-19 hospitalizations are slowly ticking upward.

“This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives,” said Greta Massetti, chief of the CDC Field Epidemiology and Prevention Branch.

For those exposed to COVID-19, the CDC recommends wearing a mask for 10 days rather than quarantining as previously recommended for the unvaccinated, with those exposed wearing a high-quality mask for five days and then testing on the fifth day.

The agency reemphasized that people who test positive for COVID-19 only need to isolate for five days, monitoring their symptoms day by day before deciding to exit isolation. It noted that those who test positive for COVID-19 are most infectious during the first five days after testing positive, recommending isolation during that time even if asymptomatic. After day five, those feeling better and are fever-free may end isolation, the agency said.