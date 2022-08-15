Judge rejects Sen. Lindsey Graham bid to avoid grand jury subpoena

A federal judge ruled Monday that South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a Georgia grand jury about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 electoral loss in the state.

Judge Leigh Martin May of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia wrote that the Georgia district attorney showed “extraordinary circumstances” weighed in favor of Graham testifying before a special grand jury in Fulton County, Ga.

Graham had sought a ruling to quash last month’s subpoena, arguing the grand jury sought testimony about actions he took under the protection the Constitution provides for the “Speech or Debate” of members of Congress.

However, May ruled that the grand jury sought testimony from Graham that goes beyond anything that could fall under that protection, namely at least two telephone calls he had with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Raffensperger’s staff.

“[T]he mere possibility that some lines of inquiry could implicate Senator Graham’s immunity under the Speech or Debate Clause does not justify quashing the subpoena in its entirety because there are considerable areas of inquiry which are clearly not legislative in nature,” May wrote.