Biden signs major climate, health care and tax bill into law

President Joe Biden signed his party’s climate, tax and health care package into law on Tuesday, celebrating that key planks of his domestic agenda finally made it across the finish line with congressional Democrats at his side.

“With unwavering conviction, commitment and patience, progress does come. … And when it does like today, people’s lives are getting better, their future becomes brighter and the nation can be transformed,” Biden said during a ceremony in the White House State Dining Room.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III stood by Biden as he signed the bill, along with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., and Reps. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., and Kathy Castor, D-Fla., while some of Biden’s Cabinet members were in the audience.

The signing ceremony served as a victory lap for both Joes, as Manchin won special praise from both Biden and Schumer and the president handed Manchin the pen he used to sign the bill into law. Manchin had held off on backing a bill for more than a year before striking a final deal to support a slimmed-down package.

The West Virginia Democrat returned the praise, telling reporters outside the White House that a bill that significant couldn’t have gotten done without the president’s support.